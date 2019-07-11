S&P Global opens Orion office in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: S&P Global, a ratings, analytics and data services provider to the capital and commodity markets, on Thursday announced the opening of its Orion office here as part of expansion of its operations in India.

Orion is a key component of the company’s technology and IT workforce strategy. This is a strategic centre of excellence for technology. The new centre will enhance S&P Global’s technology and innovation capabilities to serve the needs of its customers and business partners.

In 2017, S&P Global partnered with Ness Technologies to help build the Orion technology centre. From July 1, Orion has been wholly-owned by S&P Global and all staff in the facility are now S&P Global employees. It has so far invested over $10 million in the Orion facility, S&P Global (managing director- India operations) Abhishek Tomar said.

With over 700 staff members, Orion will also provide ongoing support to strategic business programmes and digital infrastructure, he said adding that the company’s journey started with 200 member in 2004. It has now grown to 8,000 employees across three cities in India, he said.

Orion will work to develop advanced technological skills necessary and also at the same time improve efficiency and development of technology services, Tomar said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter