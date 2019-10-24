SP inaugurates CCTV cameras in Mukhra (K) of Adilabad

By | Published: 12:03 am

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier asserted that the remote Mukra (K) village set an example to other habitations in controlling the crimes. He formally inaugurated CCTV camera surveillance system installed by the villagers on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Warrier was all praise for the habitation for voluntarily coming forward to set up the system and said that he would advise other villages to draw inspiration from Mukhra (K) in many areas. He stated that he was impressed by innovative programmes and decisions of the village’s administration.

The top cop said that digital surveillance plays a vital role in curbing various offences including illegal smuggling of teak. He informed that CCTV cameras were linked to Echoda police station from where policemen would constantly keep a watch on movement of trouble makers and offenders.

Utnoor DSP B David Yesudas, Echoda Inspector V Srinivas, Sub-Inspectors G Pullaiah, Rohini and Mukhra (K) MPTC Gadge Subhash and Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .