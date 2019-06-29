SP launches speed laser guns in Nirmal

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Nirmal: Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju on Saturday warned motorist against rash driving and said those indulging in overspeeding would be punished.

Launching the speed laser guns here, he said these guns would calculate the speed of a vehicle and the details of the violator would automatically be sent to the server in Hyderabad, besides sending an SMS to the motorist.

The technology, which is confined to metro cities, was being used in Nirmal district to check traffic violaters, he said.

Motorists who cross the permitted speed limit would be imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 and they could pay the penalty through digital payment platforms. The SP said black spots would be identified and sign boards would be erected for preventing road mishaps on National Highway 44.

