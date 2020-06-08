SP Misra – Tennis maestro with the magic touch

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: He was the biggest tennis superstar from Hyderabad. Much before the arrival of Sania Mirza, he had ruled the courts with his incredible game. There was an innate elegance in the way he exhibited his artistry. His delicate down the line shots on the run and uncanny volleys were always a treat to watch.

He ruled the roost as the undisputed State champion for 25 long years from 1956-57. He had the distinction of playing one of the longest matches in Forest Hills in USA. He played Davis Cup from 1964 to 1969 and was the non-playing captain when he took India to the World group twice. That’s Shiv Prakash Misra or fondly known as SP saab. If the legendary ML Jaisimha was the toast of city cricket, SP was the darling of the tennis fraternity.

Growing up in a tennis environment from early age after his father Jai Narayan Misra had laid a tennis court at their sprawling residence in Marredpally, SP learnt the game watching big players in action at these courts. “Day in day out we used to pick balls at the court and at the end of the day we would hit a few balls. I learnt my tennis from here as I never had a coach.”

In fact, Misra once went to Trivandrum with cricket legend Jaisimha and Arif Khadri. “We attended an all junior Indian camp. Jai incidentally was also a good tennis player.” Misra and his brother Shiv Shankar were the top players of the city. Says veteran journalist Valentine Wilson: “They were known as Baby and Dolly in close circles. Both were debonair and invariably met in most finals played in local tournaments. Whether it was the Lady Hydari Club, Fateh Maidan, Asif Club or the Secunderabad Club courts a final between the two dashing brothers would be the icing on the cake.”

In the 50s, according to Misra, there were some well-organised amateur tennis tournaments in India for 16 weeks. “We used to get a lot of good foreign participation. We not only saw them in action, but played alongside and learnt from them.” Misra has fond memories of Mehdi Jung Stadium in Musheerabad. “I played one tournament when I was 13 years old and lost to an Australian. It was a wonderful stadium constructed by Nawab Mehdi Jung. The present Telephone Bhavan was built there in 50s after the tennis association had declined the offer from the Nawab.”

Having started playing active tennis from 1955, Misra believes Ramanathan Krishnan was the greatest player that India had ever produced. “Although he didn’t have a strong service, his anticipation was supreme while his ground strokes were solid. We always looked up to him in the Davis Cup team,” said Misra, who played 19 matches, singles and doubles, in Davis Cup. His best match was against Koji Watanabe the Japanese No.1 on grass whom he beat in four sets in the reverse singles in Pune.

In Forest Hills in 1964, he reached the third round where he outlasted the Chilean player. The match lasted for five hours and Misra won 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 11-9, 14-12. “Vaguely I remember, I was down 1-4 in the fifth set but I rallied and won. It was the longest match of Forest Hills that year.” Misra was an active player till 1969-70. “I was undisputed champion in the State for 25 years after I won my first title in 1956 or 57 beating SM Sajjad at the Asif Club in a five setter.”

He regrets he had the only chance to beat the great Ramanathan Krishnan in 1969-70 in the National hard court championship final in Hyderabad. “We had a long rally and no one was willing to go to the net and ultimately when he played a cross court shot, he stumbled and fell down. I had to just put the ball across the net but I lost sight of the ball, watching the great Krishnan falling to the ground. I fumbled with that shot and lost the match.”

He captained the Davis Cup team which had fine players like the doubles team of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. His finest moment as non-playing captain came when India beat Brazil in Chennai in 2010 after being 0-2 on the first day. “We won the doubles and then the singles to win 3-2. In my captaincy, we went to the world group twice.”

