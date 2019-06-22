Spa raided at Somajiguda

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) raided a spa at Punjagutta and rescued three women on Friday. One person was nabbed.

The police, who raided GK Spa on Raj Bhavan Road, said the management was violating rules laid down by the High Court regarding the functioning of spas.

“There are no closed circuit cameras installed in the premises and the spa owner had no licence,” the Task Force officials said.

The accused along with the property were handed over to Punjagutta police for further action.

