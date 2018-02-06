Hyderabad: Spa raided, two women rescued

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force raided V2 Family Salon and Spa at Srinagar Colony and arrested two persons on charge of immoral trafficking here on Tuesday night. Two women, reportedly victims, were rescued from spa.

The arrested were Venkat Rao, the organizer; and Lokesh, a customer. The two women rescued were from Warangal and Hyderabad.

According to the police, Rao was running a flesh trade in the guise of the spa for the last six months in a residential area. For customers who came for massages and haircuts, they would take them to the residential area. At the same, for people who came seeking women, too was taken care of, the police said. The suspects were handed over to the Punjagutta police.