Space exhibition in Karimnagar on Nov 20, 21

Karimnagar: A two-day space exhibition-cum-competitions will be held at Sree Chaitanya Engineering College campus on November 20 and 21. To commemorate the birth centenary of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, founder of ISRO, the National Remote Sensing Centre, a sister concern of ISRO, is organising the exhibition to educate students and general public about space research.

Announcing this to media persons here on Thursday, Chairman of Sree Chaitanya Educational Institutions, Muddasani Ramesh Reddy said that former Director of NRSC, CBC Dutt would deliver Vikram Sarabhai Memorial lecture after inauguration of space expo by the district Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed at 10 am.

As part of the birth centenary of Vikram Sarabhai, NRSC is organising space exhibition-cum-competitions across the country. It includes lectures, space exhibition, satellite model, launching vehicle models, exhibition bus with model, video show and space science club-water rocket launching and many more space science and technology events.

Competitions to school and college students would also be conducted on the topics of ISRO, space, atomic energy, solar system scientists, engineers and science. All competitions will be conducted by ISRO on November 20th. ISRO, which is conducting space exhibition in 100 cities in the country, has selected five cities in Telanagana State to benefit and instill scientific temper among rural school and college students.

Expressing happiness to host such a big event, Ramesh Reddy requested the managements of schools and colleges of erstwhile Karimnagar district as well as neighboring districts to send their students to space exhibition and also teams to participate in various competitions.

Chief coordinator B Madhusudanreddy, Director K Narendereddy, principals G Venkateswarlu and A Prasad Raju also briefed about arrangements.

