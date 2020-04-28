Space junk is piling up

By | Published: 6:42 pm 6:43 pm

Space junk is just what it sounds like: things that people do not want to use anymore, just in space. In this case, it is mostly unwanted satellites, related equipment and bits and pieces of both that have collided and created even more debris.

There are about 2,000 live satellites currently orbiting the Earth and 3,000 failed ones and those numbers are growing every year, according to European Space Agency (ESA).

But that is not all, space junk is also made up of pieces of the rockets that launched the satellites in the first place, along with bits that have broken off after collisions in orbit. Imagine that a satellite has been launched on a 12-year mission, turned off when it completed the mission and then it eventually collided with something else up there turning into more than 20,000 tiny pieces.

All space junk is the result of us launching objects from Earth and it remains in orbit until it re-enters the atmosphere.

Space junk does not pose any risk to our exploration efforts. The biggest danger it poses is to other satellites in orbit. These satellites have to move out of the way of all this incoming space junk to make sure they do not get hit and potentially damaged or destroyed.

In total, across all satellites, hundreds of collision avoidance manoeuvres are performed every year, including by the International Space Station (ISS), where astronauts live.

Space junk in numbers

2,000 active satellites in Earth’s orbit

3,000 dead satellites in Earth’s orbit

34,000 pieces of space junk larger than 10 cm

128 million pieces of space junk larger than 1 mm

One in 10,000: Risk of collision that will require debris avoidance manoeuvres

25 debris avoidance manoeuvres by the ISS since 1999

The United Nations asked all companies to remove satellites from Earth’s orbit within 25 years after the end of their mission. This is somewhat tricky to enforce, though, because satellites can fail. To tackle this problem, several companies around the world have come up with novel solutions.

Several companies are planning new groups of satellites called mega-constellations that will beam internet down to Earth. Companies like SpaceX and Amazon plan to launch satellites to achieve global satellite internet coverage. If successful, there could be an additional 50,000 satellites in orbit. This also means a lot more collision avoidance manoeuvres will need to be done.

