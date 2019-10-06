A space for learners and newcomers

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:14 am

This incubator for young talents completed its five years on October 5. Brainchild of Bhargavi Gundala who studied Art in the Faculty of Arts, JNTU, and a gold medal holder in Master’s degree in Printmaking from the University of Hyderabad, Dhi Artspace supports young and upcoming artists.

An art collector for 11 years, Bhargavi decided to take the plunge in promoting contemporary art. She has invested reasonable time and effort into building a space for interaction and fostering artistic culture in the city, which includes art discourses, presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, art awareness programmes.

When Bhargavi started Dhi Artspace, her intension was to support and promote the young artists, and freshers from universities. That is a very crucial time, as one needs support at that time. If you walk as a freelancer, it’s important to get support from the gallery. Most of the galleries in India are interested to work with established artists. Young artists who want to showcase their works need the right platform, opportunity and support.

“Bhargavi’s only aim was to promote new artists who are working with unconventional mediums using different kinds of materials, techniques, and thinking in a different way,” shares Somedutta Mallik, Curator of Dhi Artspace.

‘Dhi’ in Sanskrit means the thought, intellect, reflection, meditation and also means expression in various forms. Dhi Artspace was envisioned as space for young talents and a seamless space for dialogue on contemporary art that represents both the emerging artists and established masters.

An empirical centre for art lovers and collectors, the gallery is committed to creating a discourse on art, with curated shows and a variety of workshops, exhibitions, talks, retrospectives and community art projects that challenge the existing metric. The gallery regularly organises 3-4 shows, apart from workshops and many other art-related activities.

The gallery is located in a peaceful residential locality of Ameerpet and with ample four- and two-wheeler parking respectively. Once you enter the premises, the space directly leads you into a huge hall, where large works can be accommodated and seen from a long distance, being visible to everybody from all corners. Adjacent to it are the office and store.

People who visit the space say that the gallery gives a lot of positive vibes as there are lots of trees outside, and the transparent glass windows allow people to even see the big trees through windows where nature is visible. The gallery has a great name that it curates great shows which are well-designed.

Dhi also provides a fully-equipped printmaking studio. This gallery has organised a first-of-its- kind woodcut printmaking camp at its premises in 2015 and 2016, and the camps saw participation from many expert printmakers, including Thota Vaikuntam, Devraj Dakoji, and Venkanna. The 2,000-sqft Dhi Artspace also holds a library with rare books and films, and even boasts of subtle details needed to enhance art, such as innovative display techniques and lighting.

The gallery invites young artists to come and make a presentation on their work and encourages the audience to raise questions and make it interactive. Down the road, the founder wants to build a group of art collectors in the process to educate them on the art aspects and treat it as an investment in the long run.