Space workshop for underprivileged students in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Around 100 students from underprivileged communities in the city had the unique experience of exploring the fields of science and space during a two day workshop on ‘Space and Science’ which concluded at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

In the workshop held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, students participated in various activities and lessons. It was organised by US Consulate General Hyderabad in partnership with United-States-India Educational Foundation.

Priya Hasan and Najam Hasan of MANUU who also conceptualised the workshop said that the very idea of space exploration could be a compelling concept. “Through workshops like these, we can use the allure of space to teach students those foundational concepts of physics and science that can be useful in so many different arenas”, they said.

