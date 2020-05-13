SpaceX launches Crew Dragon docking simulator

By | Suyash Maddila | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: With just days left for the liftoff of the Crew Dragon spacecraft developed by SpaceX which is scheduled on May 27, the private aerospace technology firm on Tuesday released a docking simulator that was used by NASA Astronauts during the training. It also unveiled the control system fitted aboard the spacecraft and the custom-made spacesuits.

The American firm founded by billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk, on Tuesday posted a 28-second video on its official Twitter handle, which show glimpses of the latest equipment with both touch-screen and physical manual interface, with a lone astronaut in the new lightweight, functional and custom-made spacesuit trying to dock the Crew Dragon with the International Space Station. The post also said, “Simulator of Crew Dragon docking with @space_station,” along with a link to the online simulator.

In another tweet, SpaceX wrote, “Crew Dragon missions will autonomously dock and undock with the space station, but crew can take manual control of the spacecraft if necessary.” It also said, “This simulator will familiarise you with the controls of actual interface used by NASA Astronauts to manually pilot the SpaceX Dragon2 vehicle to the international space station,” and added that it requires patience and precision.

NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine, also took to the microblogging site and said, “Last year I got to try out the @SpaceX #CrewDragon docking simulator with @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken. And yes, I nailed it on my first try!”

Last year I got to try out the @SpaceX #CrewDragon docking simulator with @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken. And yes, I nailed it on my first try! Learn more about Crew Dragon’s control systems and custom-made spacesuits: https://t.co/47qRMZXzIE #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/Q9fHiGMZoO — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 12, 2020

As per the NASA website, new spacesuit which is designed to be lightweight and functional is custom-made for each crew member aboard the spacecraft. The helmet has integrated valves, microphones fitted on the helmet along with visor retraction and locking mechanisms, and is manufactured using 3D printing technology.

“The suits include touchscreen compatible gloves, a flame-resistant outer layer, and provides pressurisation with a controlled environment for the crew in atypical situations, such as cabin depressurisation,” it said. The latest control system aboard the Crew Dragon has a strong fault tolerance built into its system and includes both physical manual control options and touch screens. “The touch screens have been tuned to operate with and without the SpaceX spacesuit gloves to high reliability,” NASA said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .