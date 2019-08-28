Spanish company to work on waste treatment in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Leblan Industries, a Spanish multinational company on Wednesday came forward to work with the State government in setting up waste treatment plants.

Representatives of the company met with the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar and discussed with him its plans for the State. The company specialises in design, manufacture and installation of waste treatment plants.

Director of Leblan, Esteban Andrew along with M C Musthafa, Head of sales and Marketing Asia explained to the officials of the State government about the company’s track record in the waste management sector.

They said that they would not only provide the technology but also do the hand holding which includes training of the locals.

While welcoming the delegation, Arvind Kumar asked them to visit the Jawaharnagar ‘waste to energy’ plant to have a firsthand information about the process being implemented in Hyderabad.

He also asked them to come out with a proposal to take up similar projects in other major cities such as Warangal and Karimnagar.

Director Municipal Administation Dr T K Sridevi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner Sruthi Ojha, GWMC Commissioner Ravikiran and other officials attended the meeting.

