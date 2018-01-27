Spanish writers throw light on mujeres at HLF

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: From regression towards explicit content to political figures of Spain, a panel of women Spanish writers who took the stage for a session ‘Supernatural Earthlings, Next-door Despots and Unsuspecting Objects: The Life of Characters in New Women’s Writing from Spain’ covered it all.

The panel comprised Cristina Sanchez Andrade, Inma Lopez Silva, Mercedes Cebrian with Alejandro Palomas moderating the session.

Mercedes Cebrian, who writes fiction, journalistic essays and poems, said that women’s issues were not very different in Spain. She emphasised how society was very attached to possessions, and how people were forced to be consumers which was something she loved to analyse and write. The discussion also threw light on different communities of Spain like Galicia and how it inspires the writers.

Inma Lopez, who is a Galician writer, says she had to write about present situation of women in Galicia where most of the writers were still dealing with the past. The discussion went forward with Christina who is born in Galicia but writes in Spanish. She said that though she wrote in Spanish, most of her characters were taken from Galicia as she spent most of her holidays there.