SPARC project initiation workshop at NIT Warangal

Warangal Urban: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, has been sanctioned a total of 10 projects worth about Rs.5 crore under the prestigious Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

These projects are in collaboration with USA, UK, Australia, Singapore, Canada and Taiwan. As part of the SPARC project on ‘Real-time forecasting of floods using SWAT model’ by NIT Warangal, Texas A&M University, College Station, USA and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, USA.

Prof. Dr. Venkata Ramana Sridhar from Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, USA is visiting the institute for one week to initiate the project. In the process, a two- day initiation workshop began at NIT on Wednesday.

Director, Prof. N V Ramana Rao, SPARC coordinator Prof. K V Jayakumar, Civil HOD Prof. M Chandrasekhar, coordinators and investigators of the project Dr. K Venkata Reddy and Prof. N V Umamahesh took part in the inaugural of the workshop. Prof Jayakumar explained about the details of how the SPARC projects were allotted to the NIT, Warangal. Among the NITs in the country, NITW got the maximum number of SPARC projects. This two day workshop is to discuss the Hydrological and Water Resources Modelling of River Basins under Climate Change Scenarios.

Dr. K Venkata Reddy from Indian side and Prof. Raghavan Srinivasan from USA are the principal investigators for the project which has an outlay of Rs. 81.76 lakh. Prof. N V Umamahesh, Prof. Deva Pratap and Dr. Y Navatha representing India and Dr. Venkata Ramana Sridhar from USA are the Co-PIs of the project. Prof. K. V. Jayakumar, Dean IR&AA is the institute coordinator of the SPARC programme. USA team will stay here for the project for two months in OCtober and November.

As an outcome of this SPARC project, an approach for forecast the floods and to provide the timely information to the end user and an open web-interface will be developed with the functionalities of visualizing stream flow, corresponding flood inundation maps and inundation depths in near real-time. Dissemination of the research results will be done through the dedicated monograph, workshop, and user conference.

