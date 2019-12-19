Spare some time for sports: Srinivas Goud to employees

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the four-day TNGO Union Employees Cricket Tournament organised by TNGO, Hyderabad at Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad on Wednesday. Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman Allipuram Venkateswara Reddy was also present at the event.

Speaking at the programme, the Minister said Sports were important for physical fitness and peace of mind. “Every employee should be able to spare some time for sports in their daily schedule,” the Minister noted.

Former chairman of Beverage Corporation Devi Varaprasad, TNGO, president Ravinder Reddy, general secretary Rajender, Hyderabad District TNGO presidents Majeed, Chandu were also present.

