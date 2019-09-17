Spark Fest-2019 held in Minority Residential School in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Karimnagar: Spark Fest-2019 was organized in Minority Residential School (boys)-II in Bommakal bypass road here on Tuesday.

Essay writing, elocution, discussion, music, painting and other competitions were conducted during the fest. Students from nine different schools participated in different competitions and tested their talent.

Satavahana University lecturer Prof Vijay, Tribal Welfare Degree College lecturer Althaf and Santhosh judged the talent of students.

Inaugurating the event, DMWO P Pavan Kumar, and Regional Coordinator V Umapathiraju said that students would make wonders if the inner talent of the students was brought out.

School principal M Mounika Soni opined that such kind of competitions would help for physical and mental growth of the students. She appreciated school staff for organizing the event successfully.

