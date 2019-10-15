Sparkle with light-weight jewels this Diwali

By | Published: 10:22 pm

It’s that time of the year again when we bring out those heavy saris and lehengas and deck ourselves with traditional jewellery. But, why not change the game and go contemporary. It’s not necessary to go away from traditional, if one shops smart.

Manepally Jewellers, a celebrated label due its quality, trust and relationship with customer, is celebrating its 129th year of success. It’s marking the occasion with a special collection for the festive season. Bring home its exclusive light-weight jewellery collection featuring luxury-oriented opulent designs crafted to make this festive and wedding season an occasion to treasure memories.

