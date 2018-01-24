Sparks fly at Nalgonda Municipal Council meet

By | Published: 7:33 pm 8:26 pm

Nalgonda: The issue of poor sanitation, streetlights problem and stray dogs menace continued to rock meeting of Nalgonda Municipal Council, which was held here on Wednesday. As there were no concrete measures to solve the core issues being faced by the people in different colonies in the town, the Municipal Councilors, irrespective of political affiliation, raised strong concern over the lackadaisical attitude of the Municipal authorities in addressing the problems.

To an extent, some Municipal Councilors told the meeting that they have even planned to show the poor sanitation to the Central team of Swachh Survekshan, but withdrawn from the idea keeping in mind the image of Nalgonda. Clearing the concerns of the Councilors, Nalgonda Municipality Chairperson Boddupalli Laxmi Srinivas assured that special measures would be taken up to improve the sanitation in the colonies of the town.

Non-availability of spare parts locally to repair the defunct tractors was also one of the reasons for irregular tractors visit to the colonies. She informed that notices would be issued to rearers to shift their pigs to a distance place from the residential colony. If they were no response from them, the municipality would take up a drive to kill the pigs roaming in the colonies after 15 days, she added.

The 40th Ward Councilor, Gunreddy Radhika reminded that a waste collection tractor was allocated for each three wards and shortage of the sanitary staff was also impacting the cleanliness in the colonies. With irregular collection of wastes, people are throwing waste on the road side in the colonies. She urged the Municipal authorities to setup a dustbin in the selected place, where residents can dump the waste.

Meanwhile, third ward Councilor; Miryala Yadagiri alleged that the process of replacement of existing street lights with LED lights in the town sent several areas in the town into the dark. The authorities have removed existing florescent street lights and installed LED lights, but they were not functioning, he said.

Seventeenth ward Councilor Ahmad Kaleem alleged that some influential persons got the shops in Vegetables Market at Prakasham Bazae in the name of their benamis. He has also raised strong objection over allowing slaughter of goats and sheeps in the centre of the town saying that the slaughter house should be few kms away from the town.