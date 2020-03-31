SPB sings for the nation

By | Published: 7:57 pm

As we are all aware that the novel coronavirus pandemic has shattered everyone and most of the celebrities are doing their bit to our country by donating some money, ‘Gaanagandharva’ SP Balasubrahmanyam, too, has decided to do his part, but in a different way. The renowned singer has decided to entertain his fans and Telugu film goers who are in self-isolation as well.

He has come up with a unique way of showing his gratitude for the people and nation by coming Live on Facebook on his page ‘SP Balasubrahmanyam’, for the next few weeks on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 7 pm. We can log on to the singer’s Facebook page and request a song that he has sung in movies and private albums.

For each song that he sings, the fan who requested for the song has to deposit Rs 100 minimum in the below account and the ones who have contributed will be receiving an e-recipt and the amount can be claimed as a deduction under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.



Details

Account Name: SPB FANS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd

Account Number: 039 501 002 062

Branch: Anna Nagar West, Chennai

IFSC Code: ICIC0000395

