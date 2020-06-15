Speak up against mental, physical abuse: Cyberabad Police

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: Speak out against domestic violence, and also against any sort of abuse or harassment at the workplace – that’s what the Cyberabad Police wants women employees in the IT corridor of the city to do.

With reports on domestic violence of women and abuse of young girls new to the corporate world on the rise, the Cyberabad Police has joined hands with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council to conduct online Safety Awareness Sessions focusing mainly on women employees who are new entrants to the corporate workplace.

“These sessions aim at ensuring all women employees are aware of safety mechanisms available around them,” an official said.

According to the police, in recent times, many victims were reluctant to speak up against the abuser, which made the situation worse, and in turn physically, mentally and financially affecting the victim.

The sessions are conducted every fortnight on a Saturday and are open to all employees, specifically women employees who want to enhance their knowledge on safety precautions and organisations to encourage and enable their young workforce to participate in this programme.

The first session in the series took place in the first week of June, where 105 participants from different IT firms and individuals participated. Officials interacted with the participants on real life case studies and the need for women to be more vigilant and approach the helplines available when in distress.

A ‘Train the Trainer’ programme will also be held for HR personnel who could in turn educate their employees.

“This session is effective and appropriate for all female employees in the corporate world,” said Surekha Emmanuel, an IT employee, adding that all working women should attend the sessions.

Registrations are open for forthcoming sessions on https://shesafe.org/events. For more information and registrations requests from organisations, those interested can write to [email protected]

