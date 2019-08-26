Speaker inaugurates 25 two BHK houses in Kamareddy

By | Published: 12:06 am

Kamareddy: Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy inaugurated newly constructed 25 double-bedroom houses at Ankole camp, participated in the house warming programme and inaugurated a function hall at Somalingala temple at Durki village in Nasrullabad mandal of Kamareddy district on Monday.

The Speaker inaugurated 25 double-bedroom houses at new Ankole camp, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.26 crore, and also inaugurated a function hall, road widening works, repairs to the arch and temple pond repair works of Somalingala temple in Durki village at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore, along with District Collector Dr. N. Satyanarayana.

Speaker Pocharam said that the Telangana government had constructed double-bedroom houses so that the people could live with self-respect. In Banswada Assembly constituency alone, 5,000 2 BHK houses were constructed, and in future about 10,000 houses would be sanctioned for the constituency to fulfil the dreams of homeless people, he added.

He said that due to the KCR Kits, deliveries in government hospitals had increased substantially. Earlier, only 60 deliveries were done in government hospitals in Banswada, but now the deliveries had increased to 300, he said. A maternity and childcare hospital with an outlay of Rs 17 crore would be built in Banswada soon, the Speaker said. District Collector Dr. N. Satyanarayana, ZP Chairperson D. Shobha Raju, local public representatives and officials participated in the various programmes.