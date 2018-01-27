Speaker inspects Medaram jatara works

By | Published: 8:26 pm 8:27 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary visited Medaram and offered prayers after offering ‘Bangaram’ (jaggery) equivalent to his weight.

Later, he conducted a review meeting with the Collector and other officials who are overseeing arrangements for the tribal jatara.

He said that serving the devotees at Medaram jatara was indeed a privilege for the employees. Stating that the decisions taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during Godavari Pushkaralu had paid off, he called on the officials to work as per the wishes of the Chief Minister and make the jatara a big success.

Later, the Speaker visited the tribal museum and also inspected the arrangements at Jampanna Vagu. In-charge Collector RV Karnan and police officials accompanied the Speaker.