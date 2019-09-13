Pocharam Srinivas Reddy lays foundation stone for 500 2BHK houses

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Kamareddy: Telangana is the only State in India which is constructing double bedroom houses for the poor, said Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy while laying the foundation stone for 500 double-bedroom houses at Tadkol on the outskirts of Banswada town. The government has taken up the project with a budget of Rs 26.50 crore.

The government has sanctioned 5,000 2BHK houses at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore for the Banswada Assembly constituency. Of these, work on 3,000 houses has been completed.

Stating that in previous government many irregularities took place in Indiramma housing scheme, he said the Telangana government had launched the 2BHK scheme to avoid irregularities and ensure transparency in allocation.

Pocharam said his target was to sanction another 10,000 2BHK houses to the Banswada constituency.

Kamareddy Collector Dr N Satyanarayana, Farmers Co-ordination Committee district convener Anjireddi, RDO Rajeshwar, MPP Dodla Neeraja, ZPTC Padma Gopal Reddy and other officials participated.

‘Govt initiatives helped increase institutional deliveries’

Nizamabad: Telangana government’s special initiative on the health sector has seen an increase in deliveries and outpatient cases in government hospitals, said Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Attended the Banswada area hospital development committee meeting as chief guest, Pocharam reviewed the facilities at the hospital.

The Telangana government had introduced KCR Kits, financial assistance to pregnant women, nutritious food, quality health services which are attracting people to government hospitals, he said.

He said that the ICU and dialysis facility would be provided to Banswada area hospital at the earliest. The government would also fill posts of doctors and staff nurse.

