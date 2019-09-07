Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy reviews Budget Session preparations

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday instructed officials to ensure that replies to questions raised by members are made available without any delays and in a timely manner. The Speaker, who chaired a review on preparations for the Budget Session of the Legislature beginning this coming Monday, discussed with officials several other issues related to the session.

The meeting was attended among others by Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Nethi Vidyasagar, Deputy Speaker T Padmarao Goud, Legislature Secretary, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha and Principal Secretary Finance Ramakrishna Rao.

