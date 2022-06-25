Speaker Pocharam to release water from Nizamsagar project

Kamareddy: As monsoon is active across the State, farmers are commencing ploughing and farming activities and State Government is taking measures to ensure timely supply of water to the fields.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy will be releasing water from Nizamsagar project into through canals for the ayacut today evening. This will facilitate farmers take up cultivation this season.

The water would be released in six phases and in the first phase 1200 cusecs would be released for 20 days. This will be followed with release of water for 10 days in the next five phases.

To this effect, the Speaker held a meeting with Irrigation and other departments officials at his residence in Banswada.

Many farmers, who have the provision of wells and borewells in the constituency, have already taken up sowing activity. To avoid any inconvenience to the farming community, instructions have been issued to the officials to ensure timely release of water.

To cultivate one crop under Nizam Sagar ayacut, nine tmc water was required. At present, there was 6.13 tmc water available in the Nizamsagar project. However, that should not be a problem as more rains were expected to occur in the coming days, the Speaker said.

In addition to this, there was a provision of ensuring water supply through Singur and Kondapochamma projects. But all measures should be taken to ensure the available water in Nizamsagar was used judiciously, he said to the officials.

“Farmers should use water judiciously and ensure there is no wastage,” said Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

At every distributary, a team comprising VRA, VRO, local police should be deployed to monitor the release of water as per schedule and in permitted quantities, he said.

The Speaker Aldo urged farmers not to operate cage- wheel tractors on the roads as they would damage the stretches. Strict action against those operating cage-wheel tractors on the roads, he said and directed the officials to seize such vehicles.

