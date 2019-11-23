Speaker seeks report on implementation of welfare schemes in Telangana

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Legislative Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy on Friday urged the Assembly Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes to conduct ground level inspections on implementation of government welfare schemes and submit a report to the government accordingly.

During the inspection, if the committee members come across any lacunae or irregularities in implementation of welfare schemes, the same should be pointed out to the government. Similarly, they can suggest measures for effective implementation of schemes, said Reddy.

Addressing the Committee here, the Speaker said the State government had allocated huge funds for the welfare of SCs. Previous governments had offered only 20 per cent subsidy to the beneficiaries but the TRS government increased the subsidy to 80 per cent, he pointed out. Beneficiaries no longer are required to run around banks as up to Rs 50,000 grants will be extended with 100 per cent subsidy and in case of grants exceeding Rs 50,000, the subsidy offered is 80 per cent, he explained.

Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhendar Reddy said though the State government was sanctioning huge funds through SC Corporation, there was lot of intervention by middlemen. In some cases, beneficiaries who had obtained loans earlier were repeatedly applying for loans. All these irregularities will be exposed if the Committee members conduct field inspections, he said.

He wanted the Committee members to ensure that eligible get the benefits through the welfare schemes and help them obtain loans without any inconvenience.

Committee president and Chevella Legislator K Yadaiah and other committee members participated in the meeting.

