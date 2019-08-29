Speaker urges Union Minister to declare Hyderabad-Bhainsa as NH

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday called on the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and presented a memorandum seeking conversion of the 230 km stretch of Hyderabad-Narsapur- Medak- Yellareddy- Nizam sagar -Banswada- Rudur – Bodhan – Bhainsa State high way into National Highway.

As part of the effort for expansion of National Highway network in the State conversion of different State thoroughfares was proposed. The Hyderabad-Bhainsa road was one of them. The Union Minister had responded positively to the representation.

The Speaker said that the State government had taken up different roads costing Rs 17,000 crore and 98 per cent of the works were completed so far. It had proposed conversion of some 3,500 km of State highways into National Highways and some of them were already sanctioned.

One of those yet to be considered is the 230 km stretch of National High way from Hyderabad to Bhainsa. He sought the Centre to sanction adequate funds for the development of the road by declaring it as a National Highway.

TRS MPs Nama Nageswar Rao and B B Patil and MLAs Hanmanth Shinde and Jajula Surender also accompanied the Speaker while meeting the Union Minister. The need for taking up the regional ring road in the State also was discussed in detail at the meeting. Nama said that the Union Minister was requested for according in principle approval for the Regional Ring road project.

