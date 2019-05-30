Special buses to run on Sunday in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: For the convenience of candidates appearing for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is running special buses during the exam hours, 7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 am to 6 pm on June 2.

TSRTC officials have been deployed at bus stops to monitor and ensure hassle-free boarding and alighting process. The supervisory staff will make sure buses stop properly at bus stops besides guiding candidates on bus routes.

Zonal enforcement squads with six jeeps will be on surveillance duty to clear extra traffic. For any information regarding buses, students can contact Koti (Ph 9959226160) and Rathifile Bus Station (Ph 9959226154).

