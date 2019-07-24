Special cell keeps tab on tigers in Asifabad forests

By | Published: 12:00 am 10:48 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Kumram Bheem Asifabad district is touted as the gateway of Telangana for tigers belonging to reserves of neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. One of the important questions being raised by environmentalists is: What are the special measures being taken by foresters to protect the majestic cats and allow their numbers to multiply?

“In the wake of the big cats straying into the wild of this district, we have been taking a slew of measures to protect them. One of them being creation of a special cell by the Forest Department to ensure better conservation of tigers,” District Forest Officer L Ranjeet Nayak told Telangana Today.

The IFS officer said a Deputy Range Officer was heading the cell. Some of the functions of the cell include mapping the movement of tigers, gathering intelligence, coordinating with all the ranges in the district and supervising wildlife works including monitoring, creation of drinking water facilities, camera trapping, analysis of prey base and density and studying dispersal movement of tigers.

The forest officials, associated with the cell, were walking the extra mile in creating favorable conditions for the tigers in the wild. For instance, they adopted the management plan of grasslands that play a vital role in conservation of the big cats. “We are raising cynodon grass, a native variety as part of one of the activities of the cell,” in-charge of the cell and Deputy Range Officer S Venugopal said.

Grassland expert shares tips

In May last, renowned grass expert G D Muratkar of Maharashtra trained forest officials in raising grasslands to protect herbivores that would impact the population of tigers. He shared insights and techniques to improve native grassland habitat by enriching them with suitable grass seeds. He briefed them on creating grasslands using solar-powered percolation tanks in Bejjur forest block.

“Dr Muratkar opined that Kaghaznagar Forest Division, being the gateway of Telangana for tigers inhabiting in Tadoba-Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) of Maharashtra, had the rich scope to become an important tiger habitat,” Nayak recalled. “So, we are leaving no stone unturned to see tigers have a smooth and safe inhabitation in the forests and to help their population grow,” he added.

Kaghaznagar forests home for Phalguna

A tigress named, Phalguna, stepped into the wild of Kaghaznagar division from the TATR in 2015 and gave birth to eight cubs in two litters since its arrival. It is still living in the forests of this region. Significantly, tigers are not harmed in this region. No incidents of poaching was reported so far.

