Special cell to penalise those dumping waste on streets: Mayor

Hyderabad: A special enforcement cell is being formed to identify and penalise those dumping waste or construction debris on the streets or causing damage to city beautification initiatives, said the Mayor, B Rammohan on Wednesday.

Participating in a Swachh Survekhsan awareness programme conducted in the south zone for the area and basthi committee members, Swach Dhoots and auto drivers here, Rammohan a serious view was being on segregation of dry and wet waste not being practised even though 44 lakh bins were distributed to households free of cost for the purpose.

Almost 4,500 metric tonnes of waste was being generated every day in the city and shifting it all to Jawaharnagar dump yard was causing problems for the local residents there, he said. To avoid this, there was a need to segregate the waste as dry and wet, Mayor said while asking the Swachh auto drivers not to accept the waste from households if the same was not properly segregated.

To prevent littering of city streets with garbage and construction debris, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has made several arrangements, he said. To identify and impose penalties against those who still go ahead and dump waste or debris illegally, the civic body will soon be appointing ‘Fine Officers’, Mayor said.

The GHMC Commissioner, B.Janardhan Reddy called upon the citizens to become part of Swachh Hyderabad initiative and said the city which has a special place in terms of heritage, culture and tradition should also carve a niche for itself in terms of cleanliness and hygiene.