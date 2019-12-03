Special CS Adhar Sinha takes up Green Challenge

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha took up the ‘Green Challenge’ initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and planted three saplings at the Public Gardens here on Tuesday.

He, in turn, nominated three senior IAS officers — Chief Information Commissioner Raja Sadaram, Commissioner Transport Department Sandeep Kumar Saltania, and, Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan in Delhi Gourav Uppal to respond by planting three saplings each.

“The MP has proved that any major change starts with a single step. He has played a crucial role in transforming the State into ‘Haritha Telangana’,” Sinha Said. He urged those taking up the challenge to also take care of the saplings that they plant. He said the ‘Green Challenge’ had succeeded in bringing in the required change in the mindset of the citizens in a short period of time. He also thanked Government Advisor and former Chief Secretary Rajeev Sharma, who nominated him for the challenge.

Meanwhile, well known anchor Shyamala, also took up the challenge and planted three saplings at her SR Nagar residence. She then passed the challenges to three more anchors Jhansi, Ravi and Varshini. She said the challenge now had taken the shape of a movement and she wanted people to protect greenery.

