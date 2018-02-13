Special custom wedding shoes for you

By | Published: 12:36 am

When you want to match your footwear with your lehanga on the big day, there are many options available in the market. But, what if nothing goes with your outfit? Being a bride, it’s only natural that you do not want anything to go wrong. So, do drop by at September Shoes to get perfect shoes for your bridal outfit.

Started by Nishka Agarwal about eight years ago, September Shoes specialises in bridal footwear. They make footwear as per the customer’s choice and preference.

Talking to Tabloid Today, Drishika, creative assistant, says that they believe in comfort and fashion. “We make anything and everything that the bride or groom wants,” she adds. Drishika mentions that for brides they offer block heels, wedges and platforms, while for the groom, they have juthis and ethnic options to pick from.

She says that keeping in mind the long hours of the wedding rituals, we design our shoes with utmost care. “The heels that we design are light-weight and comfortable,” mentions Drishika. The creative assistant says that for brides they usually suggest open shoes and make sure even the front portion and the heel portion are always soft. “This way, we make sure that the fingers or the sole are not hurt, even when they stand for long hours,” she adds.

Drishika also mentions that especially for brides, they only suggest simple embroidery to avoid any hassle. “We do simple chip work, zardozi, but it is the handmade embroidery that we specialise in,” she shares.

Talking about the price range, she says that it starts at Rs 1,800 and go up Rs 5,000 in bridal wear. “Apart from the wedding wear, they also do casual shoes for other occasions,” she concludes. Drishika says that everyone’s feet are different and we will be happy to give them what suits them the best.

If you want to check out their patterns and designs, do visit, https://www.facebook.com/myseptember/ .