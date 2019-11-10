Special drive against irregular number plates in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: As part of a special drive, Hyderabad Traffic Police booked as many as 1,427 cases against cars for using irregular and fancy number plates.

Officials conducted the special drive against vehicles, specially cars, which were found violating the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act by using irregular number plates.

The Traffic Police is regularly booking cases against vehicles using improper and fancy number plate.

This year until now as many as 1.10 lakh cases have been booked and in the month of August, officials booked 27 criminal cases against vehicle owners for using tampered and illegal number plates.

