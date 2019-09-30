Special dumping yards to dispose plastic in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Kothagudem: The district administration’s effort to clear the villages of plastic as part of special campaign of 30-day Action Plan has been yielding good results.

The Collector has set up six dumping yards in six main towns in the district and appointed one officer as an in-charge of the dumping yard. Special collection points at villages have been set up asking the villagers to dump plastic waste such as polythene bags and other plastic material.

Pollution Control Board executive engineer has been appointed as the nodal officer. As many as 1955 bags of plastic waste was collected under the limits of Kothagudem and 420 bags under Manuguru yard.

The volunteers of NSS, NCC and students of schools colleges have also been involved in the campaign to clear the villages of the plastic. Disposing plastic bags uncontrollably has been leading to many environmental issues, hence the villagers were also told to stop its use.

The Collector informed that municipalities and gram panchayats officials were directed to levy penalty on individuals and commercial establishments if plastic or any other waste was dumped at public places.

Recently, the proprietor of a liquor shop at Rudrampur near Kothagudem was levied a penalty of Rs 10, 000 besides booking him under IPC Section 75. In addition to levying penalties extensive awareness campaigns were also being conducted in the villages, Saini noted.

