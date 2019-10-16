Special focus on improving road infra, medical services: Kova Laxmi

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:17 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi is focusing on improving road infrastructure and medical services, besides giving attention to the agriculture sector. Being an Adivasi woman, she created a record by winning the post. In an interview with Telangana Today, she spoke about her efforts to address major challenges and plans to develop the district.

How does it feel to become ZP chairperson?

I feel fortunate to be the first Chairperson. I am always indebted to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for nominating me to this much coveted post, though many were eyeing on it. I am determined to sincerely serve the public and to play an important role in the development of the district.

What are major challenges you have identified in the district?

As far as I know, the district has been lagging behind in agriculture, road facility, drinking water, healthcare and industrial sectors for quite long. However I am laying a special focusing on these fields and would improve them like never before. Proposals are being prepared for creating roads, bridges, to address drinking water crisis and to enhance the state-run hospital facilities.

How do you take up the issue of doctors in the district?

A new 250-bedded hospital was constructed in district headquarters. As many as 19 doctors were appointed when I was serving as MLA of Asifabad in the past. Most of them quit the jobs and as a result, the posts are vacant. I will bring this issue to the notice of the government. Steps are being taken to improve medical services.

How will you address construction works which are at snail’s pace?

It is unfortunate that executing agencies are not showing interest to complete the works which were sanctioned many years back. The contractors should not participate in tendering if they are not committed to meet deadlines. Meanwhile, officials of forest department raising objections when forming black top roads on many stretches that are being existed for many decades.

We are facing criticism due to lethargic progress of the works which is causing convenience to the public. I will discuss the issues with Minister of Roads and Building and Forest Department. I will request the Ministers to convene a review meeting with authorities concerned soon. Hopefully, they will take steps to expedite the works.

Do you have any plans to boost industrial sector?

Proposals are being made to spur industrial growth by bringing few companies, creating employment opportunities to locals and in-direct jobs to others and helping the district to earn profits. Youngsters are able to find placements in their native district, without needing to migrate to farther places in search of livelihood. Their families will lead a happy life.

What message would you give to women?

Women could excel in any field if given opportunity. They are shining in many fields, sports, films and many other fields. They can easily leave their mark if their venture into politics. They are known for being responsible. Telangana has 22 female ZP Chairpersons, with the posts reserving to women.

