Special focus on irrigation, health, education sectors: Sakku

Teacher turned politician, Athram Sakku is known for his dedication to Asifabad Assembly constituency and to extend support to the needy. He won from Asifabad Assembly constituency, reserved for ST, for the second time. In an interview, he shares his plans with ‘Telangana Today‘ to improve infrastructure in the backward segment and transform lives of tribals. Excerpts of the interview…

Q: Which areas are you focusing on this time?

A: First day, when I met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, I explained what could be done to develop the constituency. Since Asifabad was converted into district headquarters, construction of irrigation tanks and similar facilities in hilly areas and valleys where tribals live is the need of the hour. Similarly, special focus needs to be laid on improving healthcare services, connectivity and educational facilities.

Q: Which all activities are you taking up for aboriginal tribals?

A: Aboriginal tribals still lag in areas related to education, health, agriculture and infrastructure. So, I am working on all these areas and also trying to help them take up self-employment schemes. Steps are being taken to provide quality education to children of Adivasi communities. Proposals were submitted to create more facilities for ensuring education to the people who have been deprived for quite long.

Q: What steps are being taken to protect culture and traditions of Adivasis?

A: United Nations Organisation realised the need to protect culture, tradition and languages of aboriginal people and declared August 9 as World Indigenous People Day. Religious affairs of tribals at Jangu Bai cave temple, Padmalpuri Kako shrine and Gandhari fort, are being held with the help of funds released by State government. I plan to request State government to celebrate Dandari as a State festival.

Their religious affairs are linked to nature, which needs to be protected and must be carried forward to future generations. Festivals such as Shiral of Andhs, Laxmi Devara, worshiped by Naikpods and Bheemanna revered by Kolams are being funded by the government. I request agencies concerned, ITDA-Utnoor, to take steps to protect languages of tribals.

Q: How do you plan to develop Jangu Bai temple?

A: I am a devotee of Jangu Bai and plan to develop the religious place in a big way. Basic amenities are going to be created for the convenience of devotees who visit the cave temple during annual jatara held in the month of Pushya and for the members of eight tribal clans, who worship the deity.

Background of MLA

Athram Sakku, used to be a teacher before being elected to Asifabad Assembly segment in 2009. He became legislator of this segment by defeating Kova Laxmi in 2018 elections. He had contested on the ticket of Congress party. However, he later joined TRS party in presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.