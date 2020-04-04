Special health camp held for migrant labourers in Peddapalli

By | Published: 12:29 am

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam, under its corporate social responsibility (community development), organized special health camp for migrant workers at Indwell Labour Colony on Friday.

NTPC in association with Dhanwanthari hospital conducted health camp wherein 70 migrant labourers from agencies like Indwell, B and R, S V Infra, Powermech and BEEL were examined.

Dr Avinash and staff from Dhanwantari hospital checked the workers and distributed medicine. Besides maintaining social distancing, workers were sensitized on coronavirus.

Health camp was organized based on the advice of R K Singh, Union Minister of State for Power (in-charge), New and Renewable Energy and Skill Development.

