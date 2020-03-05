Special homes for children get a makeover in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: From rickety tables and benches, scribbled walls to torn bedsheets, the inmates staying at different special homes for boys and girls in the city and suburbs used to face problems due to lack of amenities.

However, these homes are now sporting a look similar to that of corporate residential schools with the Department of Juvenile Welfare and Correctional Services improving amenities following directions from the Telangana High Court.

The inmates got the much needed relief after amenities at the homes were improved. New bunk beds with colourful blankets, orange uniforms, whiteboard for children with eraser and marker, tables and benches among other amenities have been provided.

An aesthetic look was given to Children’s Home for Boys in Saidabad by painting walls with different colours, ensuring equipment to children in the playground and providing 90 new bunk beds in addition to the existing one with colourful pillows and bedsheets along with mattresses.

Orphans, child labours and children, who ran away from their residence, are lodged at the Saidabad home. Following instructions from the High Court to inspect the facilities being provided at the government homes, a team from the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) headed by Member-Secretary GV Subramanyam visited the Saidabad home and enquired about facilities.

The team later submitted a report to the High Court which, in turn, asked the department to ensure amenities to the children on priority. Instead of wasting time in first calling for tenders and later starting work, the department took up the work and completed it in a week at the homes for boys and girls in the city.

Subramanyam expressed happiness over the positive response from the department in ensuring proper facilities to the children. The department should continue the same good work in the future also keeping in view the interest of the children, he said.

When contacted, Department Director B Shailaja said the department had spent over Rs 30 lakh for providing better facilities to children at special homes. There are four homes – Observation Home and Children’s Home in Saidabad, Observation Home for Girls at Nimboliadda in Kacheguda and another home at Gajularamaram in the city apart from one each at Nizamabad and Warangal districts.

