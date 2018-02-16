Special inspection teams to check buffer PDS rice godowns, says CV Anand

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Department has formed special teams to keep a strict vigil on ‘buffer godowns’ to prevent recycling of public distribution system (PDS) rice, said Civil Supplies Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday.

The teams will carry out surprise inspections at all buffer godowns to check stock and prevent supply of recycled rice through PDS by stopping recycled rice supply from millers at buffer godowns.

District-level special inspection teams would consist of one Civil Supplies Corporation District Manager, one Assistant Manager (Technical), and one member each from District Enforcement Wing and Legal Metrology Department.

The teams would inspect all buffer godowns in each district from first of every month, and submit report by 15th of every month. A squad from the head office, along with enforcement staff and an officer from Legal Metrology Department, would check the progress of these teams by inspecting each district on a quarterly basis.

The team would submit detailed component-wise analysis of storage losses, i.e. losses incurred due to loss of moisture, theft and pilferage, or other reasons, based on which the buffer godowns would be regularised.

Civil Supplies Commissioner said that some department officials were found to be colluding with rice millers and accepting recycled PDS rice at buffer godowns for illegal gains, by claiming storage losses as a right, without any inspection by officials.

One such incident came to the fore when an Enforcement Team conducted a surprise inspection at a buffer godown in Jadcherla, Nagarkurnool district.