Special Investigation Team brings Lashkar’s ‘bomb maker’ to Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:52 pm 2:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team of Hyderabad brought Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda, an alleged bomb maker of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, in connection with a case that was pending here.

He was accused of masterminding over 40 bombings in India. He was arrested by Indian authorities on the India-Nepal border seven years ago.

