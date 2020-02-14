Special lecture on Sarojini Naidu in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: A special lecture ‘From a Mockingbird to an Indian Koel: the many voices of Sarojini Naidu’ was delivered by Prof. T Vijay Kumar, former Dean of the faculty of Arts, Osmania University and Director, Hyderabad Literary Festival, here on Thursday.

To mark the 141st birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu at Golden Threshold, the residence of the nationalist poet, in Nampally, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) launched its public outreach initiative, “University for Hyderabad” with the event.

Prof Vijay who is an Alumnus of UoH, shared his experiences at the Golden Threshold during his student days. He presented a layered portrait of Sarojini Naidu, drawing from her personal upbringing as the eldest child of the scientist, Aghornath Chattopadhyay as well as from the social context of a multicultural Hyderabad and the national political scenario. She found her poetic voice during her studies in England, writing some memorable poetry. As an important leader in the freedom struggle, she was very close to Mahatma Gandhi, Jinnah, Ambedkar, and Nehru, he said.

