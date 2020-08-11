Special measures in place to curb Covid: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday said special measures were being taken to check the spread of coronavirus in the district. The Minister was addressing mediapersons on Covid-19 situation here.

He urged the public not to panic over the rapid spread of the virus and advised them to wear face masks, besides practising physical distance. Blood samples of 2,757 suspected Covid patients were collected so far and of them, 469 tested positive for Covid-19. As many as 147 patients were discharged and 271 infected were undergoing home isolation. Six persons died of the disease till date, he informed.

The Minister stated that medical kits were being given to the infected. He said Health and Medical Department staffers were rendering services, risking their lives. He was all praise for commercial establishments for voluntarily observing lockdown to break the chain of the virus. He suggested the public to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi keeping government guidelines in mind.

District Collector Mohd Musharraf Ali, who was also present, informed that all measures were being taken to curb the disease. He stated that medical investigations were being conducted in State-run hospitals and primary health centres for ascertaining Covid-19 positive cases. He suggested suspected Covid patients not to throng private nursing homes for treatment.

He said that a 70-bed isolation centre was set up in Nirmal and another 30-bed facility was arranged in Bhainsa town. He suggested the citizens utilise the facilities and conquer the disease.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Vasanth Rao, District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Kartheek, Nirmal Area Hospital medical superintendent Dr Devender Reddy, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ram Reddy, Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Balakrishna were present.

