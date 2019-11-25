Special obstetrics facility planned for mother and child care at Kamalapur

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Etela Rajender said a Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care would be set up at Kamalapur, doctors and medical staff would be recruited as per requirement of the 30-bed hospital.

The Minister was speaking after inspecting the Kamalapur Primary Health Centre (PHC) and interacted with the patients on Monday. He said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was committed to provide healthcare services to the poor.

“The government has taken up special course of action for the improvement of facilities, filling up vacancies right from the PHCs to district hospitals for the benefit of the poor,” he said, adding that steps were also taken to ensure that one PHC was run round-the-clock in each mandal so that burden on the Area and District hospitals would come down.

“We are also making sure patients would get all medicine free of cost by seeing that there was no scarcity of medicines at hospitals. “Medicines which cross expiry date would be taken away after online verification regularly,” the Minister said.

“All healthcare sub-centres in the State would get basic amenities such as running water, toilets, drinking water, power supply and tap water connection,” he added.

Stating that there was a need to upgrade the Kamalapur PHC, he directed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Harish Raj to submit a report to him on the problems being faced by the centre.

Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Director, Medical and Health Department Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy, MGMH Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao and PHC Medical Officer Dr Samyuktha were present.

