Special officers for 126 containment clusters in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has appointed 17 special officers for supportive supervision in all the 126 containment clusters in the city.

The move comes in the wake of instructions from Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday. All these special officers will coordinate with Deputy Commissioners and ensure that all the Covid-19 containment operations are carried out as per the government’s instructions.

Meanwhile, the GHMC Covid control room received 68 calls, of which 10 pertained to suspected corona cases on Sunday alone. The rest were made seeking ambulance service and supply of essential commodities. Accordingly, food was provided to 470 persons through mobile Annapurna vehicles following 25 calls. There were requests for food from nine other containment areas and the same information was shared with Annapurna mobile teams.

As many as 30 vehicles were deployed for local vendors to supply essential commodities and vegetables in the clusters. Further, 32 ambulances are kept available at different locations to attend to any emergency cases.

GHMC informed that residents in the clusters can call helpline number 040-2111-1111 or respective nodal officers for any assistance.

Apart from this, shelter is being provided to 4,622 beggars, orphans, and homeless persons in GHMC limits. In addition to these, 3,180 persons were accommodated by coordinating with 85 NGOs and food is being provided to all persons twice a day, besides soaps and sanitisers. All measures are in place for distribution of rice through 494 Fair Price Shops and on Sunday 12,56,956 kg of rice was distributed. Till date, a total of 208,70,665 kg has been distributed. Similarly, rice and cash is distributed to the migrant workers. Over 592 migrant labourers were identified at 22 different locations. Vegetables were supplied in 220 locations through 113 mobile vehicles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .