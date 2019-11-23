Special officers to monitor students’ progress in Narayanpet

By | Published: 12:20 am

Narayanpet: The Narayanpet district administration has taken up a new initiative to monitor the progress of children studying in all government schools, including KGBVs and model schools, and those residing in State-run welfare hostels by appointing district and mandal officers as special officers. These officials will work as ‘Aathmeeyudu’ (a person close to the heart), overseeing all aspects of students.

During a meeting held at the District Collectorate regarding the new initiative on Friday, District Collector S Venkata Rao directed all MROs, MPDOs, MEOs and social welfare officials to take responsibility of some schools/hostels each and visit them at least once a week — to check attendance, food being served, enquire about co-curricular activities and sports in the schools and especially about the quality of education being imparted.

These special officers would also visit hostels and check all the parameters required for a child’s all-round development including provision of quality food, supply of blankets, round-the-clock supply of power and drinking water among other aspects. They would have to spend at least one night at the residential school/hostel.

The special officers would also have to activate the School Management Committees and be in touch with them, enquiring about the progress of education in village-level schools, by meeting parents, teachers, village heads and other people’s representatives.

Venkata Rao hoped that the new initiative, which was being practised in other districts such as Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahabubnagar, would bring out the best among the children.

