Special parcel train from Secunderabad to Howrah

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: To ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run a special parcel express trains between Secunderabad and Howrah on April 4 and 9.

According to SCR, the timings of the parcel express are planned in such a way that it reaches the destination station, Howrah in the morning for the convenience of the unloading party. In the return direction, the train would be starting from Howrah on April 4 and 11.

The minimum composition of Parcel Vans (VPs) in parcel special trains will be based on demand. A customer has to register minimum of one VP (23 tonnes). However, a minimum of 5 VPs are required for a parcel train to be moved to a particular destination from SCR.

As movement of all goods has been exempted from lockdown, all commodities and goods without distinction of essential and non-essential can be booked and moved through rail. The customer has to keep material available to the nearest parcel offices where demand is registered. All interested parties may contact nearest parcel offices or divisional offices for registering their demand. E-Commerce customers can also contact in case of any requirement, a press release said.

