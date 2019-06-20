Special prayers at Bhadradri marking Kaleshwaram project inauguration

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): The authorities at Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam planned to perform special prayers marking the inauguration of the prestigious Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on Friday. The presiding deity of the temple will be adorned with ‘Bangaru Kavacha Alankarana’ (Gold plated decoration) and special prayers along with ‘Sudarshana Sahita Sri Ramayana Havanam’ will be performed marking the project inauguration by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Similarly, temple EO T Ramesh Babu said that during all the religious rituals at the temple, a ‘Sankalpam’ ritual for the successful running of the project and for the growth and prosperity of Telangana would be taken up.

