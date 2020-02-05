Special prayers at Chilkur temple to check Coronavirus on Thursday

By | Published: 12:52 pm

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji Temple will be holding special prayers in Balaji temple to recite Apamarjana Stotram and Sudarshana Ashtakam on Thursday at 10am to contain Coronavirus outbreak.

Chilkur Temple decided to hold this prayer amid a fast-spreading Coronavirus outbreak originating from China, which has taken a toll on the whole world.

The devotees will pray together to ask that the world especially India remain safe from the Coronavirus which killed hundreds in China and infected nearly 20,000 globally.

According to Chilkur Balaji Temple Chief Priest CS Rangarajan.

