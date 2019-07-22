Special prayers held to placate rain god in Adilabad

By | Published: 7:02 pm

Adilabad: Due to the prolonged dry spell continuing in the district, the helpless farmers are resorting to offer special prayers at various temples to placate the rain god for bountful rains. The woman farmers and the residents of Bhainsa and surrounding areas performed holy bath to the idols at the local temples with Godavari water and offered special prayers with Bonams to the presiding deities.

The devotees who offered Bonams to goddess Pochamma at Somini village in Bejjur mandal, said that they worshipped the deity praying for bountiful rains this agriculture season as the farming in their area was on the verge of a crisis due to deficit rainfall recorded in their area so far.

On Sunday, farmers of Ponakal village in Mamada mandal also performed special prayers at Sri Nalla Pochama temple for timely showers. These prayers were held after a gap of 40 years, said the villagers who had a community lunch on the premises of the shrine. The farmers in Kubheer mandal also worshipped Goddess Maisamma seeking rains. Residents of Mudhole offered prayers at Jalal Saab Dargah for the same.