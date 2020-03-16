Special pujas at Srisailam to ward-off COVID-19

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Srisailam: The priests of the Srisailam temple performed special pujas on Monday praying to the presiding deity Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy to protect people from COVID-19. The veda pandits performed Mrutyunjaya Japam and Paasupatha Homam to ward off coronavirus which has caused more than 6,000 deaths across the globe.

Several regulations were put in place from Monday that will be in effect till March 31, for devotees who are expected to visit the temple in large numbers for Ugadi celebrations from March 22 till 26, to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

The temple administration also conducted a meeting with 31 padayatra group representatives from Karnataka and Maharashtra, to inform them about the changes in the programme in the five-day event being held as part of Ugadi festivities.

The temple administration has stated that as part of the festivities, morning rituals like yagashala pravesham, punyahavachanam, chandeeshwara puja, kankana puja, ruthvigvaranam and evening rituals like ankuraarpana, agnipratishthapana and other offerings and prayers to Lord Shiva would be performed as usual.

During the festivities, special pujas to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi, homams, japams, parayanas, vahana sevas and kalyanotsavams will be held as usual.

However, due to fear of the coronavirus spreading due to large gatherings, the temple administration has decided to stall gramotsavam held daily during the festivities, prabhotsavam held on eve of Ugadi, Veerachara vinyasas, Agnigunda Pravesam and Rathotsavam on Ugadi.

Cultural events for devotees will also be cancelled and only alankara darshan of the presiding deities will be allowed for devotees until March 31. Arjitha abhishekams at Vruddha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and Kunkurarpana held at Goddess Parvathi’s temple are also being cancelled for devotees.

Children less than 12 years of age and adults aged above 60 will not be allowed to visit the shrine until March 31 and they are free to visit the temple based on the directives of the temple administration after the Ugadi festivities.

The public relations departments of Karnataka and Maharashtra have been intimated about these changes for visiting Srisailam temple for devotees starting March 16.

